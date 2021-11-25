Jessie J has received hundreds of messages of support after revealing she suffered a miscarriage this week.

The pop singer, real name Jessica Cornish, shared the news from her official Instagram page, also disclosing that she had decided to have a baby on her own.

She wrote: “Yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat.”

The artist added: “I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short. To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again.”

“I’m so sorry jessie sending loads of love,” fellow singer Pixie Lott wrote in the comments.

“Sending you lots of love angel,” singer Lauren Jauguri said, while US artist JoJo wrote: “I love you.”

“Oh babe, I’m sorry. Sending love,” Love Island host Laura Whitmore said.

Actor Dyllon Burnside wrote: “I am sending you SOOOO much love. Your huge heart must be bursting with so many emotions that I will never understand. Thank you for your bravery in sharing and in your decision to sing tonight. Trust that. Big BIG LOVE to you!”

Comedian Elsa Majimbo said she was “sending love”.

Cornish said she was “still in shock” at the news but knew she would be OK.

“I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don’t,” she added. “It’s the loneliest feeling in the world.”

She explained this was why she chose to go ahead with last night’s (24 November) concert in LA.

“I have done two shows in two years and my soul needs it,” she said. “Even more today. I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it. But in this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self love therapy, that hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way.”