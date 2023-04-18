Jesy Nelson recalls last time she spoke to former Little Mix bandmates

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jesy Nelson has revealed that she hasn’t spoken to her former Little Mix bandmates in over two years.

The 31-year-old English singer left the band in 2020, citing the toll she said being in the band took on her mental health.

Nelson was a part of Little Mix since the band’s inception in 2011 on The X Factor, along with Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

In an interview with The Sun on Monday (17 April), Nelson revealed that she hasn’t spoken to her former bandmates since she left Little Mix.

“Being in a girl band, you are a machine going all the time,” she said. “You don’t have a minute to breathe and take time out if you just need space. That was something I struggled with.

“For me my mental health issues were an ongoing thing while I was in Little Mix. I was struggling with my body issues, I was constantly being trolled – and I really, really struggled with it.

“I don’t have any regrets because I had to do what was right for me and I will always cherish the memories I had in Little Mix.

“So no, we haven’t talked since then. Never say never, but I honestly wish them the best on their solo journeys now, which is so exciting.”

(Getty Images for Bauer Media)

Nelson said all her former bandmates are “crazy talented”.

“I think that is what is so exciting about all of us,” she said. “We are all musically different styles. I think we will all go in our own lane.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“I am rooting for all of them. I honestly do wish them all the success as they are all crazy talented.”

After quitting Little Mix in 2020, Nelson described her nine years with the band as “the most incredible time of my life”. She also thanked fans for making her feel “like the luckiest girl in the world”.

Nelson recently unveiled her latest solo single “Bad Thing,” along with a video themed around domestic violence.

Prior to “Bad Thing”, Nelson debuted her solo single “Boyz” and its accompanying video attached mixed reviews, while the singer was also caught up in a row over black fishing accusations.

The singer responded to the accusations on Instagram and credited her tan to a recent holiday in Antigua.

She added: “I personally want to say that my intention was never, ever to offend people of colour with this video and my song because like I said, growing up as a young girl, this is the music that I listened to.

“These are the videos that I watched and thought were the best. For me personally, ’90s/2000 hip hop, R&B music was the best era of music. I just wanted to celebrate that. I just wanted to celebrate that era of music because it is what I love.”