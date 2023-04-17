Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Will Smith was dubbed the ultimate “proud dad” while supporting his children Willow and Jaden performing at Coachella festival.

The California music festival returned for its first weekend on Friday (14 April), with Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean headlining across the three days.

Smith’s singer Willow, who in 2022 released her critically acclaimed 2022 album Coping Mechanism, performed on the Mojave stage on Sunday (26 April) night.

The 22-year-old was joined on stage by her brother Jaden, 24, while dad Will watched from the crowd.

In a video shared on his Instagram, Will filmed himself dancing along to his daughter on stage, captioning the video: “WILLOWCHELLA!!”

“That’s genuine pride and selfless adoration right there! Not Will being famous, just a proud dad beaming over his child!” one commenter wrote.

“Proud dad moment,” another fan commented, while another comment echoed: “Proud dad vibes.”

Will shared more videos of Willow and Jaden on his Instagram stories, filming both the stage and himself dancing along.

Sunday night’s Coachella show also saw the return of Ocean, in his first live performance since 2017.

Fans had speculated that Ocean was going to debut his new album as part of the set, but the musician shut down these rumours on stage.

“I wanna talk about why we’re here today,” he said. “It’s not because of a new album. Not that there’s not a new album but it’s not right now.”

During his set, which was delayed by an hour, Ocean performed favourites including “Chanel”, “Solo” and “White Ferrari”.

However, sets by both Ocean and Björk were pulled from the festival’s official YouTube live stream.

Elsewhere at the festival, attendees have gone viral after sharing the eye-watering alleged cost of food and drink at the event.

One TikTok user said that two burritos and two coffees cost them $64 (roughly £51).

Coachella continues next weekend, from 21 to 23 April.