Frank Ocean answers fan album speculation at Coachella

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Frank Ocean won’t be dropping a new album at Coachella.

During his headlining set at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Sunday (16 April), the 35-year-old singer said: “I wanna talk about why we’re here today.

“It’s not because of a new album,” he said. “Not that there’s not a new album but it’s not right now.”

Ocean also spoke about how his life has “changed so much” in the last couple of years.

During his set, which was delayed by an hour, Ocean performed favourites including “Chanel”, “Solo” and “White Ferrari.”

Earlier today, it was announced that Ocean’s headlining set would not be live-streamed on YouTube.

The video-sharing platform also confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: “Frank Ocean is not scheduled to appear on the Coachella live stream.”

Ocean’s Coachella performance is his first live set in six years.

(AFP/Getty Images)

He last performed at the Flow Festival in 2017 in Finland.

Many fans who have been watching the festival from home are upset by the news of the live stream being cancelled.

“I’m still mad at Frank Ocean for wanting to be a mysterious little s*** bro just f***ing stream it.”

Another person added: “Sad not to see Frank Ocean on the Coachella stream, but needless to say, I’m a huge fan, and always will be. His two albums are about as good as good can be.”

One person wrote: “Frank Ocean we appreciate you even though you won’t stream on YouTube.”

Björk’s live stream from Coachella was also pulled from YouTube’s streaming schedule.

Meanwhile, two attendees have gone viral after sharing the eye-watering price of two iced coffees and two burritos at the festival.