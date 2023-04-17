Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Novelist Judy Blume has clarified comments she made in apparent support of JK Rowling, stating that they were taken “out of context”.

The writer, known for works such as Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, also expressed her support for the transgender community.

Rowling has faced criticism in recent years from LGBT+ people and organisations for her remarks about trans rights. She has denied being transphobic.

In an interview with Hadley Freeman forThe Times, Blume is quoted as saying: “I love her [Rowling]. I am behind her 100 per cent as I watch from afar.”

The interview states that Blume’s comments refer to the abuse Rowling has received online, linking it to the backlash Blume has faced in the past for the transgressive content of some of her books.

On Sunday (16 April), Blume addressed the remarks on Twitter.

“I wholly support the trans community,” she wrote in a statement. “My point, which was taken out of context, is what I can emphasise with a writer – or person – who has been harassed online.

“I stand with the trans community and vehemently disagree with anyone who does not fully support equality and acceptance for LGBTQIA+ people. Anything to the contrary is total bulls***.”

Last week, it was announced that a new Harry Potter series, adapted from Rowling’s best-selling children’s novels, is being made for Warner Bros’ new streaming service Max (formerly HBO Max). Rowling is said to be closely involved in the series.

In an interview shortly after the series’ announcement, HBO chief Casey Bloys refused to answer a question about how Rowling’s reputation and stance on trans rights could impact the series.

You can read The Independent’s timeline of JK Rowling’s comments about trans rights here.