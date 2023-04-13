‘That’s a very online conversation’: HBO head shuts down JK Rowling question after Harry Potter series announcement
‘I don’t think this is the forum,’ Casey Bloys told a reporter
Max and HBO Content Head Casey Bloys refused to answer a journalist’s question about JK Rowling’s involvement in the newly-announced Harry Potter TV series.
On Wednesday (12 April), Warner Bros announced the merger of Discovery+ and HBO Max into a new streaming service named, simply, Max. With it, a whole host of new shows (many of them spin-offs) were revealed, including an “original Harry Potter scripted series”.
It is expected to become a decade-long series with each season based on one of the seven books and will feature a new cast of actors.
In the press release, the media conglomerate confirmed that Rowling would be involved to “ensure [the series] remains loyal to her original material”.
The controversial author has been the subject of sustained backlash due to her stance on transgender issues, which some critics have characterised as “transphobic”.
During a Q&A held on the Warner Bros Burbank studio lot after the announcement, Bloys was asked about how Rowling’s reputation could impact the show.
“No, I don’t think this is the forum,” Bloys responded, per IndieWire. “That’s a very online conversation, very nuanced and complicated and not something we’re going to get into.”
You can read The Independent’s timeline of JK Rowling’s comments about women and transgender rights here.
Earlier this year, the highly anticipated video game Hogwarts Legacy, based on the Harry Potter universe, was released after being met by some unsuccessful calls for a boycott.
Warner Bros produced the eight-film saga based on the book series, which generated more than $7.7bn (£6.2 bn) worldwide.
Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe recently hosted a roundtable discussion with transgender youths for the LGBT+ suicide prevention nonprofit, The Trevor Project.
In 2020, Radcliffe wrote an essay in support of the trans community while also addressing Rowling’s comments.
