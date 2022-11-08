Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball is back this Christmas and features a line up of some of the UK’s biggest pop stars.

On Monday (7 November) it was announced by Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast that acts including Dua Lipa, Lewis Capaldi and Coldplay will be performing at the annual event.

The concert runs every December, but did not take place in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The ball is held at the O2 across the second weekend of the month, with the line up spread over the two days.

“Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is always an amazing weekend, and we have another massive line-up in store for Capital listeners, packed with biggest artists on the planet,” Kemp said.

On Saturday 10 December, the line up will include Lewis Capaldi, Coldplay, Tom Grennan, Mimi Webb, Nathan Dawe, Sam Smith, KSI and Sigala.

On Sunday 11 December, Dua Lipa, George Ezra, Tiësto, Joel Corry will play the event.

MistaJam will also be DJing at this year’s event and bringing along friends including LF System, Eliza Rose and Belters Only.

How to get tickets to this year’s event:

Presale tickets for this year’s ball will go on sale on Tuesday 8 November at 9am.

General sale tickets will be released on Wednesday 9 November at 9am.

They are available on the Global Player app which you can find here.