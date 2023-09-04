Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joe Jonas sang an emotionally powerful love letter to his wife, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, despite rumours that their four-year marriage is headed for divorce.

The 34-year-old singer, who is currently on tour with his pop band trio, the Jonas Brothers, was filmed by fans during the group’s most recent stop in Austin, Texas on Sunday (3 September).

In footage circulating social media, Jonas can be seen performing their 2019 hit “Hesitate”, which has previously been described as a “love letter” to Turner in an interview with Billboard.

“Now this hurts,” one X/Twitter user commented, with another adding: “I can’t watch this.”

Jonas’s heartfelt rendition of the ballad follows several reports by outlets that he had retained a divorce lawyer and was on the “cusp” of filing papers.

Several concertgoers weren’t sure he would perform the song, which includes the lyrics: “I will take your pain / And put it on my heart / I won’t hesitate / Just tell me where to start / I thank the oceans for giving me you / You saved me once and now I’ll save you too / I won’t hesitate for you.”

However, outfitted in an open turquoise button-down over a white tank top and a pair of grey khakis, Jonas can be seen belting out the song while also wearing his wedding ring.

In an Instagram post uploaded earlier that day – the same day TMZ published its original article claiming the pair are “heading for divorce” – Jonas appeared to try and dispel divorce rumours. Wishing fans a “Happy Labour weekend”, he shared a picture seated beside his brothers, Nick and Kevin, at a fire pit. In the photo, Jonas holds his left hand up to his mouth, showing off his wedding band.

Representatives for Turner have declined to comment on the matter while Jonas’s representatives have not responded to The Independent’s request for comment.

Jonas and Turner first started dating after they connected on Instagram in 2016.

Turner, who is best known for playing Sansa Stark in the HBO TV fantasy juggernaut, said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK that Jonas had messaged her on the platform out of the blue and they arranged to meet in a bar.

In 2017, Jonas proposed to Turner and they wed in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas and later marked the occasion in a lavish celebration in the French countryside.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, in 2021. The following year, they teased they were expecting a second child when Jonas cradled Turner’s growing baby bump at the Met Gala, and the pair later confirmed the news. In July 2022, they announced they had welcomed their second baby girl.

After the birth of their second child, Jonas admitted to People that he was still “learning” how to balance his busy career and home life.