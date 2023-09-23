Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Joe Jonas dedicated the Jonas Brothers song “Little Bird” to all parents at his first live show since he was sued by his estranged wife Sophie Turner.

On Thursday (21 September), before performing his 2023 ballad with brothers Nick, 31, and Kevin, 35, at their Philadelphia, Pennsylvania concert, 34-year-old Jonas said: “This next one is all about being a parent.”

He then wished all future parents “good luck”.

During his performance of the song – which includes the lyrics: “You came in the world, my baby girl, beautiful angel / Oh, I could cry, got your mother’s kind eyes” – some concertgoers claimed Jonas had become “choked up”.

“Joe looked so sad during ‘Little Bird’ tonight,” one tweeted.

Jonas’s rendition comes hours after Turner, whom he has filed for divorce against, filed a legal petition in New York, claiming that the former couple’s daughters have been wrongfully retained in New York City from “their habitual residence” in the United Kingdom.

The documents obtained by NBC News stated that the former couple had made England their permanent residence in April 2023 due to a desire to have their children attend school in England. According to the filing, the Jonas Brothers singer and the Game of Thrones star moved into rented housing in May 2023 with the ambition of moving into a permanent home in December this year.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner (Getty Images)

However, they reportedly decided that their daughters would travel with Jonas on his band’s US Tour, which began in July, while Turner began filming a new drama series in the UK in May.

Jonas filed a petition for dissolution of marriage in Miami Dade County, Florida, on 1 September. Per the court documents, Turner allegedly learned about the divorce filing through the media, when it was reported on 5 September.

After Jonas filed for divorce, the pair reportedly met on 17 September to discuss their separation and Turner reiterated their agreement for their daughters to return to England. The petition claims that Jonas was in possession of their passports and “refused to hand them over” to Turner.

Jonas and Turner first started dating in 2016 and were married in 2019, when Turner was 23 and Jonas was 29. They welcomed their first daughter Willa, three, in July 2020 and a second daughter, whose name they have not revealed, in 2022.