Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage, according to reports.

The Jonas Brothers singer, 34, filed a petition for dissolution of marriage on 5 September in Miami Dade County, Florida, pe documents obtained by Today. The petition states that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken”.

As for why Jonas filed for divorce, a source told TMZ on Tuesday that a difference in lifestyles was the reason for the split. “[Turner] likes to party, [Jonas] likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles,” a source told the outlet.

Despite initial reports that the couple’s two children have been residing with Jonas while Turner is filming a project in the UK, the petition states that “it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility”.

In addition to asking for joint custody, the document also indicated that Jonas and Turner had a prenuptial agreement. He has now tapped powerhouse celebrity attorney Tom Sasser, who handled Tiger Woods’ divorce, following reports that the Disney Channel alum had been “consulting with two divorce lawyers” in the Los Angeles area.

Less than one week ago, it was rumoured that Jonas and Turner - who were married in 2019 - were heading towards divorce. According to TMZ, the pair had been experiencing “problems” in their relationship for six months. The outlet also published photographs, which showed Jonas on a coffee run in New York City, as he appeared to not be wearing his wedding ring.

However, Jonas seemed to dispel divorce rumours after he shared a photo on Instagram, visibly showing off his wedding band. In the picture, he was seen with his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas as he wished his followers a “Happy Labor Day weekend”.

The Jonas Brothers singer then performed an emotional “love letter” during the band’s most recent tour stop in Austin, Texas, on 3 September. The 2019 song, called “Hesitate”, was previously described as a “love letter” to Turner in an interview with Billboard.

Meanwhile, the Game of Thrones star’s most recent Instagram post showed her kissing her husband’s hand after the Jonas Brothers opened their tour in New York City. On 14 August, Turner captioned the post: “Long long New York nights.”

Jonas and Turner first started dating after they connected on Instagram in 2016. Turner, who is best known for playing Sansa Stark in the HBO TV series, said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK that Jonas had messaged her on the platform out of the blue and they arranged to meet in a bar in London.

He proposed to Turner in 2017, and they were married during a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in 2019. The pair later marked the occasion with a lavish celebration in the French countryside.

The former couple welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, in 2021. The following year, Jonas and Turner announced they were expecting a second child when he was seen cradling Turner’s growing baby bump at the 2022 Met Gala. In July that year, they announced they had welcomed their second baby girl.

Representatives for Turner have declined to comment on the matter, while Jonas’s representatives have not responded to The Independent’s request for comment.