Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sophie Turner’s comments about potentially returning to England have resurfaced amid reports that she and husband Joe Jonas are splitting up.

The resurfacing of her comments – which she first made during an August 2022 interview with Elle UK– came days after sources told People and TMZ that Jonas had reportedly retained a divorce lawyer. During the interview, Turner had revealed how she was enjoying spending time with her family and friends in the UK, which included her parents’ home in England.

She also confessed that she eventually wanted to permanently move back to the UK with her family, which includes her husband, their three-year-old daughter, Willa, and their now one-year-old daughter, whose name hasn’t been publicly revealed.

“I miss England so much,” she said. “The people, the attitude, everything. I’m slowly dragging my husband back. I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family. And also for my daughter – I would love her to get the education and school life that I was so lucky to have.”

At the time, Turner acknowledged that, although England is the place where she’d want to settle down, her husband didn’t necessarily feel the same way.

“England would ideally be the final destination, but [Joe] might take quite a bit of convincing!” she added. “My parents’ house is the epitome of the English countryside – horses, sheep, cows…”

Amid the rumours of a breakup after four years of marriage, Turner’s comments resurfaced on Reddit, where fans have questioned if the actor would consider leaving America without Jonas. Some Reddit users also speculated that her comments to Elle UK were a sign that the breakup rumours are true.

“I think finally going back to the UK made her realise that it actually can be the final destination and that she’s going to make it the final destination, with or without Joe (and I guess it’s going to be the latter),” one wrote.

“Oooof yeah, that quote might be the single most convincing argument that these rumours are true,” another added. “It definitely seems like she just wants to go home, whether Joe comes along or not.”

“I know that she’s really close to her family and her childhood friends. She talked a lot about missing the UK and wants to live there. She’s been filming a TV show in the UK for months and she’s looked so incredibly happy being back there and hanging out and partying with her friends (away from Joe and her kids),” a third claimed, referring to Turner recently filming her new ITV series, Joan, in England. “I wonder if that’s what woke her up and made her realise that she’s spent her whole 20s being a wife and mother.”

On Sunday 3 September, sources first claimed to TMZ that Jonas’s team have been “consulting with two divorce lawyers” and that he is on the “cusp” of filing divorce papers. The publication also claimed that the pair have been experiencing “problems” in their relationship for six months.

However, on the same day that TMZ published its report, it appeared that Jonas tried to dispel the rumours by sharing a photo on Instagram in which he held his left hand up to his mouth, visibly showing off his wedding band. A few days later, he posted a separate snap of himself holding a cup, while his wedding ring was on display on his finger.

Over the weekend, fans also shared their emotional reactions to Jonas singing his 2019 hit, “Hesitate”, at his recent concert. The show came years after Nick Jonas previously revealed that the song was his brother’s “love letter” to Turner during an interview with Billboard.

“Now this hurts,” one person on X – formerly known as Twitter – wrote about the former Disney Channel star’s performance, while another added: “I can’t watch this.”

When contacted by The Independent, a representative for Turner declined to comment.The Independent has contacted representatives for Jonas for comment.