This is the moment Joe Jonas performs an emotional rendition of a song he wrote for his wife Sophie Turner, amid rumours the couple is heading for a divorce.

The 34-year-old performed the song ‘Hesitate’ - which his brother Nick, 30, called Joe’s ‘love letter’ to Sophie in 2019 - at The Jonas Brothers concert in Austin, Texas on Sunday.

According to various reports, Joe is preparing to file for divorce from the 27-year-old actress.

However, he made no mention of this during his performance, with eagle-eyed fans claiming they spotted Sophie in the crowd.