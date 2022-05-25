John Legend has announced a one-off show at The Royal Albert Hall next year.

The 12-time Grammy winner will perform at the prestigious London venue on 5 April 2023, following the release of his forthcoming album this autumn.

Legend released new single “Dope” featuring JID last week (18 May). The track will be included on his new album, the title of which has yet to be revealed.

Known for his acclaimed song “Ordinary People” and 2004 album Get Lifted, Legend was the first African-American man to earn the prestigious EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards).

How to get tickets

Fans can pre-order Legend’s eighth album now, giving them access to pre-sale tickets for The Royal Albert show from 25 May (2022) .

General tickets will go on sale from 27 May at 9am GMT and can be bought through Ticketmaster.

Legend is also performing in London this July as part of the Somerset House Summer Series.