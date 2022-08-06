John Lennon’s angry letter to ‘my obsessive old pal’ Paul McCartney after Beatles split goes up for auction
Lennon accuses McCartney of trying to ‘s*** all over us in public’ in three-page document
John Lennon wrote an angry letter to Paul McCartney after The Beatles’ split.
The original document is now going on sale on the music memorabilia website Gotta Have Rock and Roll, where it is expected to go for $40,000 (£33,000).
The hand-annotated three-page letter was penned by the “Imagine” singer in November 1971.
It came 18 months after the band split and sees Lennon comment on McCartney suing The Beatles and a recent interview he had done with Melody Maker magazine.
Addressing “my obsessive old pal”, Lennon writes that “it’s all very well playing ‘simple, honest ole’ human Paul’ in Melody Maker, but you know damn well we can’t just sign a bit of paper”.
“If you’re not the aggressor (as you claim), who the hell took us to court and s*** all over us in public?” Lennon writes. “As I’ve said before – have you ever thought you might possibly be wrong about something?”
He also calls out McCartney for claiming that “Imagine” “ain’t political”, writing: “You obviously didn’t dig the words… Your politics are very similar to Mary Whitehouse’s – ‘saying nothing is as loud as saying something!’
Lennon ends the letter: “No hard feelings to you either. I know we basically want this same, and as I said to you on the phone and in this letter, whenever you want to meet, all you have to do is call.”
In an interview last year, McCartney said that he still blames Lennon for The Beatles splitting.
“I didn’t instigate the split. That was our Johnny,” McCartney said. “This was my band, this was my job, this was my life, so I wanted it to continue.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies