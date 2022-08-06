Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

John Lennon wrote an angry letter to Paul McCartney after The Beatles’ split.

The original document is now going on sale on the music memorabilia website Gotta Have Rock and Roll, where it is expected to go for $40,000 (£33,000).

The hand-annotated three-page letter was penned by the “Imagine” singer in November 1971.

It came 18 months after the band split and sees Lennon comment on McCartney suing The Beatles and a recent interview he had done with Melody Maker magazine.

Addressing “my obsessive old pal”, Lennon writes that “it’s all very well playing ‘simple, honest ole’ human Paul’ in Melody Maker, but you know damn well we can’t just sign a bit of paper”.

“If you’re not the aggressor (as you claim), who the hell took us to court and s*** all over us in public?” Lennon writes. “As I’ve said before – have you ever thought you might possibly be wrong about something?”

He also calls out McCartney for claiming that “Imagine” “ain’t political”, writing: “You obviously didn’t dig the words… Your politics are very similar to Mary Whitehouse’s – ‘saying nothing is as loud as saying something!’

McCartney and Lennon in 1964 (Getty Images)

Lennon ends the letter: “No hard feelings to you either. I know we basically want this same, and as I said to you on the phone and in this letter, whenever you want to meet, all you have to do is call.”

In an interview last year, McCartney said that he still blames Lennon for The Beatles splitting.

“I didn’t instigate the split. That was our Johnny,” McCartney said. “This was my band, this was my job, this was my life, so I wanted it to continue.”