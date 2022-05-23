Courtney Love has claimed that Johnny Depp once saved her life with CPR after she overdosed outside the Viper Room in Los Angeles, in 1995.

In a series of videos shared by her friend Jessica Reed Kraus’s Instagram account, the “Mono” singer expressed her support for Depp amid his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

“I don’t really wanna make judgments publicly, but I just want to tell you that Johnny gave me CPR in 1995 when I overdosed outside the Viper Room with Sal,” Love said.

She added that Depp had also supported her daughter Frances Bean Cobain while she was suffering with addiction.

“Johnny– when I was on crack and Frances was having to suffer through that with social workers – wrote her a four-page letter that she’s never showed me on her 13th birthday. He didn’t really know me.

“Then he sent limos to her school when the social workers were crawling around – again, unasked – for her and all of her friends.”

Love added that she sympathised with Amber Heard as she’d also been “the most hated woman in America”, which she did not elaborate on.

“I’ve been the most hated woman in the world before TikTok and it’s a really… I have a lot of empathy for what that must feel like for Amber. F*** man, wow, can you imagine being her?” Love said.

Kraus said in a follow-up Instagram Story that while some of Love’s musings were meant to be shared publicly, some had been shared by accident.

“The platform accidentally posted a story I didn’t want public,” Love later clarified on Instagram. “I want to show neutral support for a friend. I dont want to bully,” she wrote.

“The only important takeaway, of what was posted, is that I expressed that we should all stop having ‘fun with schadenfraude’ (look it up: ‘Delight in another’s down fall’) and show sincere empathy for both parties. If I hurt anyone, please accept my amends.”

Love is the latest of a number of celebrities, including Sia and Eva Mendes, to show support for Depp amid his trial against Heard.

Depp has accused Heard of implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence.

Heard is countersuing for $100m (£80m), accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

You can follow the latest updates from the trial here.