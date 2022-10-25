Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Johnny Depp’s Hollywood Vampires to embark on UK tour in 2023

Rock band were forced to cancel their original tour due to the pandemic

Megan Graye
Tuesday 25 October 2022 09:30
Gervais mocks Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp will embark on a UK tour with his band the Hollywood Vampires next summer.

The rock supergroup – which consists of Alice Cooper, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and Depp – were previously forced to cancel their 2020 tour due to the pandemic.

The band will visit venues across London, Swansea, Glasgow, and more, covering tracks from some of Britain’s best-loved rock musicians including David Bowie, The Who and Led Zeppelin.

Describing themselves as the “best bar band in the world”, the Hollywood Vampires formed in 2012. They’re named after The Hollywood Vampires club, which was a celebrity hot spot formed by Cooper in the 1970s.

Cooper explained how it had been difficult to get the tour scheduled due to members’ clashing schedules.

Recommended

“I can’t wait to get back with the guys, I really love being in that band. My band is great and wonderful, but playing with the Vampires is an entirely different situation,” Cooper said.

“It’ll be great to see Johnny and Joe and Buck and Chris and all the guys,” he added. “We’ll be rocking these places, especially the UK, I can’t wait to get to the UK!  Lock your doors, put garlic all around, because the Vampires are coming!"

Perry said: “Next Summer it will be finally time for the Hollywood Vampires to rise again! We can’t wait to play the songs from our latest album, Rise, for all our fans across the pond.”

San Francisco band The Tubes will be supporting on all UK Tour dates (excluding Scarborough).

Earlier this year, Depp was involved in a high-profile defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, who alleged that he had abused her.

Recommended

Heard was ultimately found by a jury to have defamed Depp by implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed published by The Washington Post. The Aquaman star was ordered to pay Depp $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages.

However, the jury also awarded Herad $2m (£1.6m) in a countersuit, ruling that one of Depp’s attorneys had defamed her by characterising her abuse allegations as a “hoax”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in