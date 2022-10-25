Johnny Depp’s Hollywood Vampires to embark on UK tour in 2023
Rock band were forced to cancel their original tour due to the pandemic
Johnny Depp will embark on a UK tour with his band the Hollywood Vampires next summer.
The rock supergroup – which consists of Alice Cooper, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and Depp – were previously forced to cancel their 2020 tour due to the pandemic.
The band will visit venues across London, Swansea, Glasgow, and more, covering tracks from some of Britain’s best-loved rock musicians including David Bowie, The Who and Led Zeppelin.
Describing themselves as the “best bar band in the world”, the Hollywood Vampires formed in 2012. They’re named after The Hollywood Vampires club, which was a celebrity hot spot formed by Cooper in the 1970s.
Cooper explained how it had been difficult to get the tour scheduled due to members’ clashing schedules.
“I can’t wait to get back with the guys, I really love being in that band. My band is great and wonderful, but playing with the Vampires is an entirely different situation,” Cooper said.
“It’ll be great to see Johnny and Joe and Buck and Chris and all the guys,” he added. “We’ll be rocking these places, especially the UK, I can’t wait to get to the UK! Lock your doors, put garlic all around, because the Vampires are coming!"
Perry said: “Next Summer it will be finally time for the Hollywood Vampires to rise again! We can’t wait to play the songs from our latest album, Rise, for all our fans across the pond.”
San Francisco band The Tubes will be supporting on all UK Tour dates (excluding Scarborough).
Earlier this year, Depp was involved in a high-profile defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, who alleged that he had abused her.
Heard was ultimately found by a jury to have defamed Depp by implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed published by The Washington Post. The Aquaman star was ordered to pay Depp $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages.
However, the jury also awarded Herad $2m (£1.6m) in a countersuit, ruling that one of Depp’s attorneys had defamed her by characterising her abuse allegations as a “hoax”.
