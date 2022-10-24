Jump to content

Tim Gough death: Suffolk radio DJ dies live on air

Music briefly stopped during Gough’s breakfast radio programme

Ellie Harrison
Monday 24 October 2022 17:04
<p>Tim Gough</p>

Tim Gough

(GenX Radio)

Suffolk radio presenter Tim Gough has died on air aged 55.

The broadcaster died from a suspected heart attack on Monday 24 October at his home in Lackford, Suffolk, while presenting GenX Radio’s breakfast show.

A spokesperson at GenX tweeted: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to inform you, our dear friend and breakfast host Tim Gough passed away this morning whilst presenting his programme.

“Our love to his family, son, sister, brother and mum. Tim was doing what he loved. He was 55 years old. RIP buddy.”

James Hazell, managing director of GenX Radio, said: “To know Tim personally, as I did very closely for over 30 years, was to know a warm, caring, fun guy who myself and my family loved dearly. We are heartbroken by the news.

“I know his family are enormously comforted by the hundreds of loving messages that have been received and have asked for privacy at this devastating time.”

According to reports, Gough was an hour into his breakfast show when the music stopped half way through a song.

The music resumed a few minutes later but the host did not return to his programme.

Gough had spent much of his life in Suffolk. He started his broadcasting career in 196 at Ipswich’s Radio Orwell.

He also hosted the breakfast show on Saxon Radio and SGR-FM, and he appeared on Smooth Radio and numerous stations in the east Midlands.

Gough is survived by his mother, brother, sister and son.

