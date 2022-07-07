Johnny Depp releases surprise new single ‘The Death and Resurrection Show’

Johnny Depp has released a new single, “The Death and Resurrection Show”.

The actor and musician announced the track on his Instagram stories on Thursday (7 July), with news that the song was “out now”.

Another collaboration with Jeff Beck, the track is thought to feature on the pair’s 13-track album 18, which is set for release on 15 July. “The Death and Resurrection Show” is a cover of British band Killing Joke’s 2003 song of the same name.

The pair played the song together while onstage at London’s Royal Albert Hall in May.

Depp and Beck said they titled their album 18 after the creative outburst they felt working together. “We would joke about how we felt 18 again, so that just became the album title, too,” Beck said in a statement.

The album contains covers of The Velvet Underground’s “Venus In Furs,” the Everly Brothers’ ballad “Let It Be Me” and Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On.” There are also two songs from the Beach Boys’ 1966 album Pet Sounds; “Caroline, No” and “Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder).”

Depp supplied two originals for the album, including the previously released “This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr”, which The Independent gave a two-star review, calling it “a self-righteous nose-rub”.

The news follows Depp’s legal victory in his high-profile defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. A jury found that Heard had defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2m (£1.6m) in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.

Before and after his trial win, the actor and musician was seen performing around the UK with rocker Jeff Beck, ahead of the pair’s forthcoming album.

Depp also recently announced the revival of his supergroup, The Hollywood Vampires, for a 2023 European tour. The actor will reunite with the band’s core members, Alice Cooper and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, with whom he formed the group in 2012.