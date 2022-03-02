Johnny Marr says there’s ‘zero chance’ he’ll work with Morrissey again

Johnny Marr has said there is “zero chance” of him ever working with Morrissey again.

The two musicians, who founded The Smiths in 1982, have not been on good terms since the band split up in 1987.

Marr, who was speaking to Steve Wright on BBC Radio Two, said it has been “18 or maybe 15” years since he lad last spoken to Morrissey in person.

The pair had another war of words recently after Morrissey wrote an open letter to Marr asking him to stop bringing him up in interviews.

Marr responded to his former bandmate on Instagram, writing: “An ‘open letter’ hasn’t really been a thing since 1953, It’s all ‘social media’ now. Even Donald J Trump had that one down. Also, this fake news business… a bit 2021 yeah?”

Since The Smiths broke up, there have been numerous calls for them to reunite but both Morrissey and Marr have always publicly refuted the idea of getting back together.

(Getty)

Morrissey once said: "I would rather eat my own testicles than reform the Smiths, and that's saying something for a vegetarian."