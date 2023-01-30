Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Jonas Brothers are once again reviving their mid-2000s nostalgia with the announcement of a new album and future tour.

On Monday (30 January), the sibling trio – comprised of Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas – were honoured with a Hollywood star at their Walk of Fame ceremony.

During the event, as the three brothers stood at the podium to accept the honour, Nick said: “We are excited to announce today that our new album, The Album, will be coming out 5 May. And we can’t wait to see you on tour later this year.”

The upcoming record marks their second since their 2019 comeback, which they celebrated with their Happiness Begins album release that year.

Established in 2005, The Jonas Brothers gained popularity with their appearances on Disney Channel shows and their Disney original Camp Rock film series.

Before their initial disbandment in 2013, they produced four studio albums, It’s About Time (2006), Jonas Brothers (2007), A Little Bit Longer (2008) and Lines, Vines and Trying Times (2009).

Nick, 30, went on as a solo artist, releasing his hit song “Jealous” in 2021. He married actor Priyanka Chopra in 2018 and they welcomed their daughter Malti Marie via surrogate in 2022.

Joe, 33, went on to form dance-rock band DNCE, best known for their 2015 banger “Cake by the Ocean”. He later married Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner in 2019, and they welcomed their daughter Willa in 2020.

Meanwhile, eldest brother Kevin, 35, appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice’s seventh season in 2014. He then founded his own construction company Joe Werner and joined influencer marketing company The Blu Market as co-CEO. He married his wife Danielle in 2009, with whom he shares their two daughters Alena, eight, and Valentina, six.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

They have a fourth brother, 22-year-old Frankie Jonas, who appeared on Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam in a minor role.

In 2019, they announced their comeback as The Jonas Brothers, with their Happiness Begins album earning them their third No 1 album on the Billboard 200 and its lead single “Sucker” landed as the pop rock band’s first-ever Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper.

The Album will be released on 5 May.