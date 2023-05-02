The Jonas Brothers announce dates of their 2023 North American tour

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Jonas Brothers have finally announced the dates for their highly anticipated 2023 North American tour.

“It’s official,” the trio posted on social media on Tuesday (2 May). “FIVE ALBUMS. ONE NIGHT. THE TOUR.”

The popular band – consisting of Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas – will kick off their tour on 12 August in The Bronx, New York, with stops in Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta and more, before eventually wrapping up in Miami on 14 October.

You can find the full list of dates in their Twitter post below.

Earlier this year, the brothers were honoured with a star on the Walk of Fame. During the ceremony, they shared they would be releasing their newest album, simply titled The Album, on 5 May.

The upcoming record marks their second since their 2019 comeback with their fifth album, Happiness Begins.

Established in 2005, the Jonas Brothers gained popularity with their appearances on Disney Channel shows and their series of Disney Channel Original Camp Rock films.

Prior to their initial disbandment in 2013, they produced four studio albums, It’s About Time (2006), Jonas Brothers (2007), A Little Bit Longer (2008) and Lines, Vines and Trying Times (2009).

Nick, 30, went on as a solo artist, releasing his hit song “Jealous” in 2021. He married actor Priyanka Chopra in 2018 and they welcomed their daughter Malti Marie via surrogate in 2022.

Joe, 33, went on to form the dance-rock band DNCE, best known for their 2015 banger “Cake by the Ocean”. He married Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner in 2019, and they welcomed their daughter Willa in 2020, and a second child in 2022.

Meanwhile, eldest brother Kevin, 35, appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice’s seventh season in 2014. He then founded his own construction company and joined influencer marketing company The Blu Market as co-CEO. He married his wife Danielle in 2009, with whom he shares two daughters: Alena, eight, and Valentina, six.

The singing siblings also have a fourth brother, 22-year-old Frankie, who appeared on Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam in a minor role.

In 2019, Kevin, Joe and Nick announced their comeback as a group. Their Happiness Begins album earnt them their third No 1 album on the Billboard 200 and its lead single “Sucker” marked the pop-rock band’s first-ever Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper.

The Album will be released on 5 May.