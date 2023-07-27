Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Jonas Brothers have added 50 new dates to their massive world tour.

The “Sucker” singers announced Five Albums. One Night. The Tour in March with 35 North American concerts launching in the Yankee Stadium in New York City on 12 August.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy show presented by Andy Cohen, siblings Joe, Nick and Kevin confirmed they’ll play “pretty much every song from all the albums” during the concerts.

“Correct, a 17-hour show,” Joe, 33, joked.

The former Disney Channel stars launched their sixth studio album in May, titled The Album.

In her three-star review for The Independent, Helen Brown called the release a “safe, sanguine summer soundtrack”.

On Thursday (27 July), the Jonas Brothers announced 27 new North American concert dates and 23 across Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

The entire tour comprises 90 shows in 20 countries. For fans in the UK and Ireland, The Tour will first arrive in London on 12 June 2024 before moving on to shows in Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin and Belfast.

North American fans can register for tickets through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale until 31 July before it opens on 3 August. A limited number of tickets will then be available during the general sale beginning on 4 August at jonasbrothers.com.

Fans hoping for tickets in the UK can register for presale access through Live Nation, which also closes on 3 August at 10am.

See below for the new tour dates.

Wed Oct 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri Oct 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sun Oct 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Mon Oct 23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Fri Oct 27 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat Oct 28 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Sun Oct 29 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Thu Nov 02 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

Sat Nov 04 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

Sun Nov 05 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena

Tue Nov 07 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

Thu Nov 09 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Fri Nov 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Nov 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Nov 14 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Thu Nov 16 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Fri Nov 17 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center

Sun Nov 19 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Mon Nov 20 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Tue Nov 21 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Mon Nov 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Wed Nov 29 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

Fri Dec 01 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sat Dec 02 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

Sun Dec 03 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Wed Dec 06 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sat Dec 09 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Feb 27 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

Fri Mar 01 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Sat Mar 02 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Tue Mar 05 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Fri Mar 08 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Sat Mar 09 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Sat May 18 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

Mon May 20 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Tue May 21 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Wed May 22 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Sat May 25 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Mon May 27 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Tue May 28 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

Thu May 30 – Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena

Sat Jun 01 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

Sun Jun 02 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 arena

Mon Jun 03 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Tue Jun 04 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Fri Jun 07 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Sat Jun 08 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Mon Jun 10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Wed Jun 12 – London, United Kingdom – The O2

Sat Jun 15 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – Utilita Arena

Sun Jun 16 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – OVO Hydro

Mon Jun 17 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Co-op Live Arena

Wed Jun 19 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Thu Jun 20 – Belfast, Northern Ireland – SSE Arena