The Jonas Brothers announce 50 new tour dates including six UK and Ireland concerts
Former Disney Channel stars will perform hits from five of their previous albums
The Jonas Brothers have added 50 new dates to their massive world tour.
The “Sucker” singers announced Five Albums. One Night. The Tour in March with 35 North American concerts launching in the Yankee Stadium in New York City on 12 August.
During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy show presented by Andy Cohen, siblings Joe, Nick and Kevin confirmed they’ll play “pretty much every song from all the albums” during the concerts.
“Correct, a 17-hour show,” Joe, 33, joked.
The former Disney Channel stars launched their sixth studio album in May, titled The Album.
In her three-star review for The Independent, Helen Brown called the release a “safe, sanguine summer soundtrack”.
On Thursday (27 July), the Jonas Brothers announced 27 new North American concert dates and 23 across Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
The entire tour comprises 90 shows in 20 countries. For fans in the UK and Ireland, The Tour will first arrive in London on 12 June 2024 before moving on to shows in Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin and Belfast.
North American fans can register for tickets through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale until 31 July before it opens on 3 August. A limited number of tickets will then be available during the general sale beginning on 4 August at jonasbrothers.com.
Fans hoping for tickets in the UK can register for presale access through Live Nation, which also closes on 3 August at 10am.
See below for the new tour dates.
Wed Oct 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Fri Oct 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sun Oct 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Mon Oct 23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Fri Oct 27 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sat Oct 28 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Sun Oct 29 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Thu Nov 02 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center
Sat Nov 04 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center
Sun Nov 05 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena
Tue Nov 07 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena
Thu Nov 09 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Fri Nov 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Nov 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue Nov 14 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Thu Nov 16 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
Fri Nov 17 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center
Sun Nov 19 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Mon Nov 20 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Tue Nov 21 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Mon Nov 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Wed Nov 29 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
Fri Dec 01 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Sat Dec 02 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena
Sun Dec 03 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Wed Dec 06 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Sat Dec 09 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Tue Feb 27 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
Fri Mar 01 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Sat Mar 02 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Tue Mar 05 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Fri Mar 08 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
Sat Mar 09 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
Sat May 18 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum
Mon May 20 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Tue May 21 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
Wed May 22 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Sat May 25 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Mon May 27 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Tue May 28 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
Thu May 30 – Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena
Sat Jun 01 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
Sun Jun 02 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 arena
Mon Jun 03 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Tue Jun 04 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
Fri Jun 07 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Sat Jun 08 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
Mon Jun 10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Wed Jun 12 – London, United Kingdom – The O2
Sat Jun 15 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – Utilita Arena
Sun Jun 16 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – OVO Hydro
Mon Jun 17 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Co-op Live Arena
Wed Jun 19 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Thu Jun 20 – Belfast, Northern Ireland – SSE Arena
