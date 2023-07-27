Sinead O’Connor death – latest: Tributes pour in for ‘fearless and uncompromising’ Irish singer
Singer died 18 months after the death of her son Shane
Irish musician Sinéad O’Connor has died at the age of 56.
O’Connor’s death was confirmed by her family in a statement provided to BBC News.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” it read. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”
No cause of death has been disclosed.
The Dublin-born singer-songwriter’s death comes a year after the death by suicide of her 17-year-old son Shane.
Throughout her life, O’Connor was known for her political activism and personal candour, as well as a string of acclaimed albums.
To many, she was most famed for her hit cover of “Nothing Compares 2 U”, written by the musician and producer Prince, which featured on her 1990 album I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got.
O’Connor changed her name to Shuhada’ Sadaqat in 2018 after converting to Islam, but continued to work and perform under her birth name.
Tributes to the artist have already begun pouring in on social media – see below.
In the years leading up to her death, O’Connor was vocal about her struggles with addiction and trauma.
The Irish singer cancelled her 2021 tour in order to undergo a year of rehabilitation for both.
O’Connor, who had frequently spoken about her mental health issues over the years, said that the stress of 2020, as well as the death of a loved one, led to her being “briefly addicted to a drug other than weed”.
At the time, she had tweeted: “Message for folks who have tickets for next year’s shows: those shows are being postponed until 2022 so that I may go into a one year trauma and addiction treatment program because I had a very traumatic six years and this year was the end of it but now recovery starts.
“I grew up with a lot of trauma and abuse. I then went straight into the music business. And never learned really how to make a normal life. Never took proper time to heal. Wasn’t ready to either.
“Music business is a very unforgiving place for artists who need to postpone due to emotional or mental health issues,” she added.
Sinead O’Connor, the Irish artist who put her pain, and the pain of others, into song
Read Helen Brown’s beautiful tribute to the “complicated and brilliant” Sinead O’Connor for The Independent.
O’Connor shot to fame in 1990 with her cover of Prince’s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’, confronting the nation with all her trauma and vulnerability. Helen Brown pays tribute to a complicated, brilliant artist
The Independent’s own Roisin O’Connor shares her personal connection to Sinead O’Connor in a lovely tribute.
Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor pays homage to an “artist with the voice of an Angel”.
“I have lost a friend. Sinead’s music will live on and continue to inspire! Rest In Peace, Sinead you are home with your son I am sure,” he tweeted.
Irish musician is being remembered for her music, which ‘was loved around the world’, for her punk spirit, and for her campaigning for women’s rights
‘Nothing Compares 2 U’: How Sinead O’Connor turned Prince’s song into a classic
The music world was rocked on Wednesday (26 July) by the news that Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor has died at the age of 56.
While many are paying homage to O’Connor’s expansive musical and political legacy, others are remembering the singer for her 1990 cover of “Nothing Compares 2 U”.
Read more:
Dublin-born singer shot to fame with her cover of a previously forgotten Prince song
Author Marian Keyes found the news “heartbreaking”. “How she suffered. Poor, poor Sinead. Rest in peace, you amazing, brave, beautiful, unique wonder,” she wrote.
This is an in depth look at one of O’Connor’s most famous moments, when she tore up a photograph of the Pope on live TV to take a stance against paedophilia in the church.
A brave, singular force in the world of music.
Thirty years ago, a young Sinéad O’Connor shocked America with her political protest on ‘Saturday Night Live’. She was promptly banned for life by broadcaster NBC, pelted with eggs in the street and booed during live shows. Ed Power reflects on the impact of that night and the contrasting reactions in the US and Ireland
Sinead O’Connor, the chart-topping singer who courted controversy
The star is best known for her 1990 smash hit, ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’
