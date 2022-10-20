Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Joni Mitchell to perform first headline show for more than two decades

Music legend enjoyed her surprise performance at the Newport Folk Festival this summer so much she has decided to make a proper return to the stage

Ellie Harrison
Thursday 20 October 2022 19:57
‘No hard feelings’: Joe Rogan on Neil Young, Joni Mitchell boycotting Spotify

Joni Mitchell is set to play her first headline concert for 23 years.

The 78-year-old music legend will perform on 10 June 2023 at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington, her friend, the singer Brandi Carlile, announced on The Daily Show on Wednesday (19 October).

“I can't believe it's happening, but it's happening,” Carlile said. “And she is going to crush it.”

Earlier this year, Carlile brought Mitchell onstage with her at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island.

It marked a rare performance for Mitchell, who suffered an aneurysm in 2015 and hadn't performed a full show in public in two decades.

Recommended

At Newport, Mitchell sang and played guitar on songs such as “A Case of You”, “Both Sides Now” and “The Circle Game”.

Reflecting on how extraordinary it was to see Mitchell perform in the summer, Carlile said: “We didn't go to sleep that night. We stayed up until the sun came up. Joni, flat out, loves to perform and she's awesome at it.”

Joni Mitchell performing at Newport Folk Festival

(Amy Karibian/YouTube)

Carlile said that Mitchell loved the experience so much, she wanted to return to the stage.

She chose the Gorge, Carlile said, because of its beauty and proximity to Canada, where she grew up.

Carlile will perform there on 9 June and open for Mitchell the next night.

Mitchell has made a string of public appearances since recovering from her brain aneurysm.

Recommended

At the Grammy Awards in April, Mitchell was honoured as the 2022 MusiCares Person of the year by the Recording Academy. She then introduced Carlile for a live performance during the ceremony.

Mitchell was also among the artists earlier this year to tell Spotify to remove their music catalogues from the platform in protest against Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in