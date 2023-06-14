Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme reveals cancer diagnosis

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has announced that he was diagnosed with cancer last year.

The California-born artist rose to fame after forming the rock band in 1996. He also founded the supergroup Them Crooked Vultures with Foo Fighters’ frontman Dave Grohl and John Paul Jones, and has collaborated with acts including Arctic Monkeys, Lady Gaga and Royal Blood.

In a recent interview – his first since the pandemic – Homme, 50, divulged that he had undergone surgery to remove the cancer.

Home told Revolver magazine that the surgery was successful. He added, however, that he was “still healing”.

The writer states that Homme will not divulge details about the diagnosis, but notes that he gets the “occasional twinge of pain” during their interview, which took place in April.

“Cancer is just the cherry on top of an interesting time period, you know?” he said.

“I’m extremely thankful that I’ll get through this, and I’ll look back at this as something that’s f***ed up – but will have made me better. I’m cool with that.”

Homme continued: “There’s a lot of stuff I want to do. And a lot of people I want to do that with.”

The musician shares three children with his ex-wife Brody Dalle: Camille, 17, Orrin, 11, and Wolf, seven.

He and Dalle married in 2005 and split up in 2019.

Homme and Dalle pictured together in 2010 (Getty Images)

According to Revolver, his teenage daughter, Camille, was home at the time of the interview.

In March this year, Homme opened up about his acrimonious custody battle with Dalle for the first time.

In a statement, Homme claimed that Dalle began violating the pair’s original 50/50 custody agreement by not allowing the children to see him. He said that the situation was also “exacerbated” by her Dalle’s boyfriend, Gunner Foxx.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

People reported that Homme also claimed that the behaviour of Dalle and Foxx has “not only caused the children emotional harm, but have also put them in great danger”.

On 16 March, Homme – on behalf of himself, his kids, and his parents – was granted a restraining order against Dalle “for a period of one year and 11 months”.

Dalle’s representatives declined to comment when contacted by The Independent at the time.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Dalle for comment.