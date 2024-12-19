Julian Lennon treated for cancer for second time: ‘Fingers crossed’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Musician Julian Lennon, the son of late Beatles star John Lennon and his first wife, Cynthia Powell, has revealed that he has been treated for skin cancer a second time.

On Wednesday evening (18 December), the 61-year-old singer shared a message with his followers informing them that he had undergone surgery on two areas on his skin, shoulder and forearm, one of which was melanoma.

Lennon explained that he had received an urgent call from his doctor, who previously treated him for the condition, shortly before flying to Los Angeles for an appearance on Good Morning America and other appearances in support of a new book.

“My lovely dermatologist [was] the one who caught and operated on my mole skin cancer a few years ago, and literally saved my life,” the musician and photographer wrote.

“Anyway, after having just finished GMA, I received a message from Dr Tess, with some urgency to return to Los Angeles, as I had two locations on my skin, shoulder and forearm, one of which was melanoma, that should be operated on asap!!

“So instead of going home to put my Christmas tree up and happily finish the year off, relaxing at home, I flew directly back to Los Angeles, after all my work in New York was done, and went directly from LAX airport, to surgery.”

Julian Lennon is the son of the late Beatles musician John Lennon ( PA Images / Getty Images )

Lennon, who also shared images of the skin cancer before and after surgery, said the operation was a success but added he has yet to receive the results of the biopsy and could be waiting until after Christmas.

“First of all, I’m very thankful to Dr Tess and Dr Tim, for being able to coordinate this surgery at such short notice, but for once again, hopefully saving my life,” he said.

“One can never be too confident in circumstances like this, but we all believe that Dr Tim has saved the day… So fingers crossed for now.”

He said that good news regarding his biopsy would be “the best Christmas present ever” but also wanted to remind his followers to “please get yourself checked out by your doctor”.

“It only takes a short while to do so, and you may just be saving your own life, at the end of the day,” he said, “so please, for the sake of yourself, your family and friends just go to your [doctor] and do what must be done…

“I love life and I want to live for a very long time and this is one way, and a choice, that could determine your future.”

He concluded: “I wish you all happy holidaze and a healthy long life… Love to all [sic].”

Back in 2020, Lennon revealed on Facebook that a mole he’d had on his head for as long as he could remember had been removed after a biopsy showed it had turned cancerous.

He released his first album in over a decade, Jude, in 2022.