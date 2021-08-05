Justin Bieber has apologised for sharing Morgan Wallen’s latest album, saying that he “had no idea” that the musician was filmed using a racial slur earlier this year.

In February, Wallen was seen coming home from a night out with friends when he yelled the N-word at a friend twice.

The video, reportedly filmed by neighbours annoyed at the late-night disturbance and then shared byTMZ, sparked outrage online.

On Wednesday (4 August), Bieber posted a screenshot of one of Wallen’s new songs on his Instagram story with the caption: “Love this album.”

The “Peaches” singer then deleted the post, sharing a message explaining that he was unaware of Wallen’s comments.

“I had no idea that the guy’s music I posted was recently found saying racist comments,” he wrote. “As you know I don’t support or tolerate any sort of racism or discrimination. I had no idea, I sincerely apologise to anyone I offended.”

Justin Bieber’s message apologising for his shoutout of Morgan Wallen (Justin Bieber via Instagram)

In another post, the Canadian singer reflected on his own “hurtful” racist comments he made in the past.

In 2014, videos of the singer using the racial slur as part of the punchline of a joke when he was 15 were published by TMZ and The Sun.

In a second video obtained by TMZ, also from when Bieber was in his early teens, he could be heard singing the racial slur as part of his song One Less Lonely Girl.

In the post, Bieber wrote: “When I was a kid, I was incredibly ignorant and said some very hurtful racist jokes that clearly were not funny.”

“I hurt a lot of people especially the black people in my life but was fortunate to have had them educate me on the horrifying origins of the N-word. This [situation] brings those painful memories back up, I always take ownership for my ignorance and my past because I know I am not that person,” he said.

Justin Bieber’s message apologising for using racial slur in the past (Justin Bieber via Instagram)

“I know I have apologised for this before but knowing that this is such a sensitive issue, I believe it's important to bring this up to hopefully educate people who may be ignorant to the topic of racism and hot hurtful it is.”

In a third post, the “Ghost” singer said that he is still learning.

“I have so much more to learn and I’m grateful for my black brothers and sisters for being patient with me as I have a long way to go,” he wrote.

The Independent has contacted Bieber and Wallen for comment.