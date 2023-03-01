Justin Bieber appears to have cancelled postponed tour dates due to health concerns

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Justin Bieber appears to have cancelled the remainder of his postponed tour dates.

The “Love Yourself” singer had previously cancelled 12 dates from his world tour, before “officially postponing” the remainder in October. He did not, however, provide any further information on rescheduled dates.

‘Justin Bieber today announced that the remaining dates of his WORLD TOUR are being postponed,” read a statement on social media at the time.

Now, venues across the world are reportedly informing ticket holders that the shows have now been cancelled.

Sheffield’s Utilita Arena confirmed on Tuesday that the pop star’s “show has been cancelled”, reported the LA Times, while shows listed in Poland and Manchester have also been marked as cancelled.

Metro also reported that Frontier Touring also confirmed shows were cancelled in Australia and New Zealand.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Bieber’s team for comment.

It is unclear whether the reported cancellations are due to Bieber’s health concerns, which he shared last June.

The singer announced he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome last year and revealed that he had been experiencing “full paralysis” on the right side of his face as a result of the rare virus.

Justin Bieber (Getty Images for Coachella)

Bieber’s original world tour was scheduled to go ahead in 2020, but was put on hold due to the pandemic.

The tour eventually began in February 2022 with Bieber playing across three continents. However, following performances at festivals in Italy and Brazil, the singer decided to postpone the remainder of the dates.