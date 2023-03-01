Ozzy Osborne shares update on touring plans just one month after retiring

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ozzy Osbourne has confirmed he will go back out on the road, if his health allows it.

The news comes just one month after the 74-year-old rocker announced his official retirement from touring.

Back in February, the former Black Sabbath frontman cancelled his UK and European tour dates and released a statement saying he was not well enough to perform.

The decision stemmed from an accident Osborne suffered at his home in 2019, during which he injured his spine. The injury caused ongoing health problems.

Osbourne also suffers with Parkinson’s disease, which he revealed in 2020.

But now, the singer has said that if his doctor approved it, he would get back “out there”.

“If I can ever get back to where I can tour again, fine,” Osbourne clarified to Billy Morrisonon his Ozzy’s Boneyard SiriusXM show.

“But right now, if you said to me, ‘Can you go on the road in a month?’ I couldn’t say yes. I mean, if I could tour I’d tour. But right now I can’t book tours because right now, I don’t think I could pull them off.

“If I get OK today. If the doctor said to me today, ‘Oh, you can tour.’ It would take another six months to get it together, you know? The only thing I’ve got that keeps me going is making records. But I can’t do that forever. I gotta get out there.”

Originally announcing the news of his retirement on 1 February, Osbourne called it “one of the hardest” things he’s had to tell fans.

​​“As you may know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine,” Osbourne wrote in the statement on social media.

“My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.”

Ozzy Osbourne (Getty Images)

He continued: “I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realisation that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required.”

While speaking on the SiriusXM show on Monday, the singer said that he had been frustrated by the press’s reaction to his retirement.

He said: “This f***ing press drive you nuts. I mean, I looked in the magazine, ‘Ozzy’s on his last legs.’ I’m f***ing not dying.”

Prior to the cancellation of the tour, Osbourne had repeatedly postponed his shows in the UK and Europe due to these issues.

All tickets for cancelled shows are refundable from the ticket purchase point.