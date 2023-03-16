Justin Bieber issues health update following Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Justin Bieber has issued an update about his recovery following his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis.

On Wednesday (15 March), the 29-year-old singer posted a video of himself on Instagram where he was seen moving both sides of his face after suffering from facial paralysis last year.

In June 2022, Bieber said he was suffering from “full paralysis” on one side of his face after revealing he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

At the time, the “Peaches” singer said he had been doing facial exercises to regain movement, but it would still take time to recover.

In the most recent update, Bieber posted a video of himself smiling from both sides of his face, in a reassurance to his fans that his recovery is going well.

Earlier this month, Bieber cancelled the remaining dates of his Justice world tour due to his diagnosis, which included shows in the UK, France, Poland, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark and the Czech Republic.

In an Instagram Story shared last year, Bieber wrote: “Wanted to share a little bit of how I’ve been feeling. Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me.

“I’m reminded he knows all of me. He know the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms. This perspective has give me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing [sic].”

He added: “I know this storm will pass but in the meantime JESUS IS WITH ME.”

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a rare neurological disorder characterised by a rash that occurs around the ear, face or mouth and paralysis of the facial nerve.