Hailey Bieber updates fans on husband Justin Bieber’s facial paralysis

Hailey Bieber has updated fans on husband Justin Bieber’s health, following his recent diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Last week, the singer announced he had been experiencing “full paralysis” on the right side of his face, as a result of the rare virus.

The “What Do You Mean?” singer, who is currently on his Justice World Tour, had originally postponed his Toronto concert dates due to an undisclosed illness.

Now, in a new appearance on Wednesday (15 June) on Good Morning America, Hailey provided a positive update.

“He’s doing really well. He’s getting better every single day,” she said. “He’s feeling a lot better and, obviously, it was just a very scary and random situation to happen but he’s going to be totally ok.”

She continued: “I’m just grateful that he’s fine.

“The support has been really amazing just from fans, friends, family. Every single person has sent well wishes, advice, recommendations. It’s actually been really amazing.”

Earlier this week, on Monday (13 June), Justin posted an Instagram story, telling fans that “each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me”.

“I know this storm will pass but in the meantime JESUS IS WITH ME.”

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a rare neurological disorder, characterised by a rash that occurs around the ear, face, or mouth and paralysis of the facial nerve.

The syndrome is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, which is the same virus that causes chickenpox and shingles.

The news comes months after Hailey revealed she had a procedure done to close a hole in her heart, following a hospital stay for “stroke-like symptoms”.