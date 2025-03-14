Justin Bieber admits he feels like a ‘fraud’ in brutally honest post

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Justin Bieber has said he frequently feels like a “fraud” as he told his followers about his struggles with imposter syndrome.

The chart-topping Canadian singer shot to fame aged just 16 with singles including “Baby” and his debut album, My World 2.0, in 2010.

Since then, he has become one of the most successful pop artists of his generation, receiving a string of Grammy Awards and nominations, as well as achieving a series of No 1 records such as 2015’s Purpose and 2020’s Changes.

His latest album, Justice, was released in 2021 to positive reviews. It also topped the charts in several countries, including the US.

Despite all these achievements, however, Bieber made it clear to fans that he has “always felt unworthy” in a post to Instagram.

“People told me my whole life, ‘Wow Justin u deserve that,’” he wrote, “and I personally have always felt unworthy. Like I was a fraud.

“Like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky like, damn if they only knew my thoughts… how judgemental I am, how selfish I really am, they wouldn’t be saying this.”

He continued: “I say all this to say, if you feel sneaky welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days.”

Bieber soundtracked the Instagram Story with the song “Sneaky Sneaky” by Gold-Tiger.

Last month, the singer’s representatives addressed what they branded “exhausting and pitiful” rumours about his health, as some fans online speculated that he was using hard drugs.

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Bieber has been frank about his past struggles with substance abuse, revealing in 2020 that he would “start his day” with ecstasy pills and cannabis joints at the height of his addiction.

In February, photos were published showing him looking slightly dishevelled and tired, leading to unsubstantiated claims about alleged substance abuse.

Speaking to TMZ, a spokesperson said that, in fact, Bieber was “in one of the best places of his life” and the dark circles under his eyes were a result of him working hard on new music.

“The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true,” the spokesperson said.

The past year has been “transformative” for the “Peaches” singer, they added, revealing that he had “ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him”.

“Despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive,” the representative said.

Bieber previously described drugs as “escape” from the pressures of being one of the most famous musicians in the world: “My experience was in front of cameras and I had a different level of exposure,” he said.

Aged 18, he had “millions in the bank” and access to “whatever [he] wanted” but “no skills in the real world”, leading to disillusionment and the abuse of “some pretty heavy drugs”.

“I became resentful, disrespectful to women and angry,” he said.

He credited his wife, Hailey Bieber, and a supportive network of family and friends for helping to change his life for the better, as he called marriage “an amazing crazy new responsibility”.

“You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility and all of the things it looks like to be a good man,” he concluded.

The couple announced the birth of their first child, a son named Jack Blues Bieber, last August.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP