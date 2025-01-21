Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Justin Bieber had temporarily unfollowed his wife Hailey Bieber on Instagram.

On Tuesday (January 21), the “Peaches” singer was not following the Rhode Beauty founder on the social media platform, fueling rumors that their marriage might be on the rocks. Hours after the unfollowing was spotted, Justin posted a statement on his Instagram Story, claiming that someone else had used his account to unfollow Hailey.

“Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife,” the statement read. “S*** is getting suss out here.”

The incident comes just days after Justin posted a photo of him and Hailey ice skating during their trip to the ski resort town of Aspen, Colorado.

Back in December, Hailey subtly responded to online chatter about her marriage, addressing TikTok-fueled speculation with a pointed social media post of her own.

At the time, the 28-year-old shared a viral TikTok clip on her Instagram Story with the caption, “[M]e to all of you on the internet,” accompanied by a hand-heart emoji.

open image in gallery Hailey previously addressed the marriage-trouble rumors back in December 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

In the video, the user (@eyegotthyme) humorously says, “You’re not well, and it’s okay,” repeating the phrase with added laughter.

Hailey’s post appeared to target a wave of theories suggesting tension in her marriage to the Grammy-winning singer, 30, with whom she shares four-month-old son Jack.

open image in gallery ( Instagram/@justinbieber )

One such commentator was TikToker and podcast host Sloan Hooks, whose video speculating that the couple had been subtly feuding on social media amassed nearly 500,000 likes.

In the clip, he claimed that he received a “tip” regarding the couple’s marriage as he went on to point to examples of alleged back-and-forth behavior on Instagram Stories, including Justin sharing a photo of himself with the song “B.E.D” by Jacquees, which Sloan described as “a man wanting sex, not love.” Shortly after, Hailey reportedly posted lyrics from a SZA song, “But if it’s f*** me, then f*** you.”

After their first meeting more than a decade ago, Justin and Hailey went on to spark romance rumors following his relationship with Selena Gomez. However, the pair made things official when Justin announced their engagement in July 2018.

“Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast,” he captioned his Instagram post, which showed a black and white image of Hailey kissing his cheek. “Listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly.”

The couple tied the knot at a Manhattan courthouse in September that year, and recently marked their six-year wedding anniversary.

Hailey announced she was pregnant in May 2024 alongside an Instagram post from her and Justin’s vow renewal, showing off her baby bump in a white lace dress.

Justin revealed that Hailey had given birth in an Instagram post in August 2024, as he posted a photo of a baby’s foot and captioned the photo, “Welcome home Jack Blues Bieber.”