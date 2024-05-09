Hailey and Justin Bieber are expecting their first baby together

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are expecting their first baby together.

The model, 27, and the “Sorry” singer, 30, announced their newest addition in a post shared to social media on 9 May. The couple, who have been married since 2018, shared the same video on their respective Instagram accounts, along with sweet photos of the pair posing on a mountain.

In the vintage-style clip, which appeared to be set to an unreleased song by Justin, the A-list couple were seen sharing a kiss outside. Hailey was dressed in a white lace, off-the-shoulder dress with a headwrap draped over her hair, along with a pair of black sunglasses. Meanwhile, the “Baby” singer wore a black backwards cap and black fuzzy coat for the occasion.

The Rhode Beauty founder read from a piece of paper as a man in a cream suit stood in between Hailey and Justin, in what appeared to be a vow renewal ceremony. The video then shared a close-up look of the model cradling her baby bump, while a black and white photo captured Justin taking snaps of his wife posing on a hillside.

Another image pictured the “Peaches” singer with his hand resting on Hailey’s growing bump. In the third photo, Justin cupped his hands around Hailey’s face as they shared a kiss. The model simply tagged her husband’s Instagram account in her caption, while Justin also tagged his wife’s account in his caption.

Friends and fans of the famous couple took to the comments section to congratulate them on their soon-to-be baby.

“I love you guys sooooo much,” wrote Kim Kardashian, while actor Vanessa Hudgens said: “Cutiesssss congratulations babe.”

“I am soooooo happy for you both!! Congratulations!!!” commented designer Donatella Versace, along with four pink heart emojis.

Singer Harry Hudson said: “AHHH YESSSS I love y’all so much. You’re literally gonna be the greatest papa ever. So excited for this new chapter.”

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner left several white heart emojis under Justin’s post.

After their first meeting more than a decade ago, Justin and Hailey went on to spark romance rumors on-and-off following his relationship with Selena Gomez. However, the pair made things official when Justin announced their engagement in July 2018.

“Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast,” he captioned his Instagram post, which showed a black and white image of Hailey kissing his cheek. “Listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly.”

The couple tied the knot at a Manhattan courthouse in September that year, and recently marked their five-year wedding anniversary in respective social media tributes.

“To the most precious, my beloved. Five years,” Justin wrote on Instagram last September, alongside candid selfies of the pair. “You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations.”

“So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being,” he added. “HAPPY FIFTH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!”

Hailey also posted a series of photographs with her husband on her Instagram account with the caption: “I love you”.

The couple have gone through several ups and downs since their relationship began. The “Love Yourself” singer has been open with fans about his ongoing health journey after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome – a rare neurological disorder characterised by paralysis of the facial nerve. Justin revealed his diagnosis in June 2022 after he was forced to postpone his Justice World Tour concert dates, which was due to an undisclosed illness at the time.

Hailey has maintained her support for Justin following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis. In an interview with Good Morning America in June 2022, she provided fans a positive health update. “He’s doing really well. He’s getting better every single day,” she said at the time. “He’s feeling a lot better and, obviously, it was just a very scary and random situation to happen but he’s going to be totally ok.”

She continued: “I’m just grateful that he’s fine.

The model also thanked “fans, friends, family” for their “support” throughout his health struggle, adding: “Every single person has sent well wishes, advice, recommendations. It’s actually been really amazing.”

Around the same time as Justin’s diagnosis, Hailey also experienced her own health scare. In March 2022, she was hospitalised due to “stroke-like symptoms” and underwent a procedure to close a hole in her heart.

Back in February, Hailey’s famous father Stephen Baldwin shared a cryptic Instagram Story post asking for prayers for his daughter and son-in-law. The 57-year-old actor reposted an Instagram Reel from Victor Marx, the founder of All Things Possible Ministries, who wrote over a clip of Justin playing the guitar: “Christians, please when you think of Justin and Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord.”

While the Usual Suspects actor didn’t clarify why the couple needed prayers from fans, the post instantly garnered much speculation that Justin and Hailey were expecting a baby.