Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Justin Bieber has written a sweet tribute in honour of his wife Hailey Bieber on the couple’s fifth wedding anniversary.

“To the most precious, my beloved. Five years,” the 29-year-old singer wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (13 September).

“You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations.”

“So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being,” Bieber added. “HAPPY FIFTH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!”

Hailey also posted a series of photographs with her husband on her Instagram account with the caption “I love you”.

The Biebers first met at one of Justin’s Today show appearances in 2009.

After their initial meeting, Justin and Hailey were spotted together on and off over the years, and the pair got engaged in 2018.

At the time, Justin posted a lengthy message about Hailey on social media, announcing his engagement to the model.

“Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” the “Yummy” singer wrote at the time. “So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY.

“I promise to lead our family with honoUr and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

In September 2018, the pair got married at a courthouse in lower Manhattan.

Soon after the wedding, Hailey changed her name from Hailey Baldwin to Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber on all her social media profiles.

In 2019, the model and musician posed for their first-ever photoshoot together.

During the interview with Vogue, Hailey spoke about the ups and downs of navigating her relationship in her twenties.

“I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy,” she said. “It’s always going to be hard. It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is. But there’s something beautiful about it anyway – about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone.”

In November 2020, Justin and Hailey threw a larger wedding ceremony for their friends and family in South Carolina where Hailey wore a trailed wedding gown designed by late fashion designer Virgil Abloh.