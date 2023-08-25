Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

SZA has released the visuals for her hit song “Snooze” from her second studio album, SOS.

The star-studded video sees her cavorting with a troupe of male stars including Justin Bieber (who will appear on a forthcoming remix of the track), Netflix’s Beef breakout Young Mazino, Power Book II actor Woody McClain and super-producer Benny Blanco.

In the sensual video, SZA smokes in bed with Bieber, rides a quad bike around a ranch with Mazino (real name Christopher Young Kim), and strips in the shower for McClain. Meanwhile, Blanco eats a portion of French fries off of her backside.

Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber were spotted at SZA’s Los Angeles concert in March of this year. Meanwhile, Mazino is Emmy nominated for his role in Lee Sung Jin’s surreal comedy-drama, Beef, which was led by Steven Yeun and Ali Wong.

Blanco is known for his collaborative tracks like “Eastside” featuring Halsey and Khalid and Bieber’s 2021 hit “Lonely”, as well as producing tracks for BTS, Katy Perry, Maroon 5 and Ed Sheeran.

Actor McClain’s credits include The Harder They Fall, The New Edition Story and The Bobby Brown Story.

An expanded version of SOS, including Bieber’s feature among 10 bonus tracks, is reportedly expected later this year.

“Kill Bill” became SZA's first song to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and broke the record for most weeks at No 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart.

SOS, released in December, has reached 8 billion streams worldwide, achieved triple platinum status and spent 10 weeks at the top of Billboard’s 200 albums chart.

SZA is the second most-nominated artist at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) with six nominations behind only Taylor Swift’s eight. You can find a full list of nominees here.

During her performance at London’s O2 Arena in June, the artist called out her ex-boyfriend for allegedly cheating on her.

“I never told anybody, but like, my boyfriend cheated on me in this city before,” SZA told the crowd before performing her song “Nobody Gets Me”.

“It was terrible,” she added. “That’s why I was really sad to come here, but you guys made it so much better. Thank you! This song is about my other trash ex-boyfriend.”