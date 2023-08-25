Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A shake-up on The One Show will see a change in the BBC series’s presenting line-up.

Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas regularly host the show, but while the former will remain as a fixed host, Jenas is set to share the job of main presenter with Roman Kemp.

Kemp has impressed BBC bosses when hosting the show in the past.

The Capital FM DJ said of his promotion to fixed host: “I’m very excited to become a permanent presenter on The One Show – I have had so much fun filming with the team already over the past year on the sofa.

“It’s a dream come true to be on primetime BBC One, bringing the best topical news and entertainment to the nation.”

The shake-up will also see former Boyzone singer Ronan Keating hosting less shows “due to my performing and recording schedule”.

However, Keating has assured viewers: “I’m still very much part of the family and wish Roman the best of luck.”

Meanwhile, Desert Island Discs host Lauren Laverne will appear every so often on the show in a “regular spot”.

The One Show, which started in 2006, was previously co-hosted by Matt Baker, who quit the show after nine years in 2020.

Baker, who originally replaced comedian Jason Manford, was succeeded by Jenas.

Roman Kemp is officially a ‘permanent’ presenter on ‘The One Show’ (Capital Radio)

Earlier this year, Jones, who has hosted The One Show since 2010, said she broke up with her ex, fellow TV host Steve Jones, after an interview betrayal involving Angelina Jolie that led to “a full-blown domestic live on Channel 4”.