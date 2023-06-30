SZA calls out unfaithful ex boyfriend at London concert

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

SZA called out her ex-boyfriend for allegedly cheating on her during a London concert this week.

During her performance at London’s O2 Arena, the 33-year-old singer opened up about why it’s difficult for her to enjoy her time in the city.

“I never told anybody, but like, my boyfriend cheated on me in this city before,” SZA told the crowd before performing her song “Nobody Gets Me”.

“It was terrible,” she added. “That’s why I was really sad to come here, but you guys made it so much better. Thank you! This song is about my other trash ex-boyfriend.”

Last year, during an interview with Hot 97, SZA revealed that “Nobody Gets Me” was about an ex and the issues that ended up with them breaking up.

“This particular song in its entirety is a story about my ex-fiancé and how we went through all these arguments, and we broke up,” she said.

“And when we first broke up, it was like terrible, and I just felt like I was gonna be doomed to be in hell for the rest of my life because nobody understood me the way he did, and nobody motivated me the way he did.”

She added: “He was just this rock in my life that just no longer exists. The stories that I tell in that song about our arguments… That’s the theme on that. I feel like a lot of people don’t understand me but it’s okay.”

SZA (Invision)

This isn’t the first time SZA has mentioned her ex’s actions in front of a crowd.

During a performance in Portland, Oregon in March, the “Kill Bill” singer told the audience that she wrote most of the songs she was playing about someone who lives in the city.

“He’s not here ‘cause I’m blocked on everything,” she said.

“‘Nobody Gets Me’ is extra sad because I did write this song about the person that lives here… F***. Being blocked on everything is so f***ing hard.”

In an interview with Elle Magazine, SZA addressed the moment and revealed that she received a text from her ex’s father condemning her for mentioning his name in front of a crowd.

“My ex’s father just texted me and was like, ‘My son is really hurt about what you said about him to the crowd in Portland,’” the singer said.

SZA released her album SOS in December 2022.