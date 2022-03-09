Justin Bieber has found criticism in an unlikely form after comparing his marriage to one featured in a Pixar movie.

The singer, 28, married Hailey Baldwin, 25, in September 2018.

On Monday (7 March), Bieber replied to an Instagram post shared by Complex depicting the couple Carl and Ellie Fredrickson featured in Up.

The 2009 film shows Carl and Ellie’s relationship in its entirety via a moving montage sequence at the beginning that depicts them growing old together.

Underneath the image, which shows Carl and Ellie lying on a picnic blanket, holding hands, Bieber romantically tagged his wife Baldwin.

However, this led many to ask if Bieber had seen the film, considering the montage sequence ends in an extremely sad manner.

The majority of Bieber’s fans were having none of it, though, and defended him, arguing that his critics were missing the point.

“It’s not about how this story ENDS,” one Instagram user wrote, adding: “It’s this moment when they are happy and content. Much love to the Biebers.”

Another fan added: “I hate everyone who is saying “does he know how this ends” EVERYONE DIES OK THE POINT IS THEY WERE SO HAPPILY IN LOVE FOR SO SO MANY YEARS.”

Justin Bieber compares Hailey Baldwin marriage to ‘Up’s Carl and Ellie (Instagram)

“Awwww I love them bye,” another user wrote, with many more saying they felt emotional after seeing the sweet message.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Meanwhile, Encanto and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz liked the post after it was shared by the @commentsbyceleb account.

Bieber seems to have deleted the comment, but it’s unclear if the initial pile-on was the cause.

In November 2021, Baldwin opened up about the challenges of her first year being married to Bieber.

The couple discussed the early stages of their respective struggles on the podcast InGood Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith, with Baldwin revealing her mother, Kennya Baldwin, talked her into staying with the singer at one particularly tough stage.

“I remember I called [her] a few different times, one particular time [when] we were in Brooklyn and I was calling her, I was crying, and I was like, ‘I just can’t do it. There’s no way that I’m going to be able to do this if it’s going to be like this forever,’” she said.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin married in September 2018 (Getty Images)

“And I just remember she was so calm on the phone and she was like, ‘It’s going to pass, and you’re going to be fine and he’s going to be healthy and we’re here for you.’ And I do feel like we had a lot of support.

Reflecting on the importance of the moment, Baldwin continued: “I feel like if I didn’t have support, it would’ve been 10 times harder, and it was already the hardest thing in my life at the time so I also just think I was in it.

“I made a decision. I know for a fact that I’ve loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him. I just wouldn’t do that to him.”

In September 2021, Baldwin shut down claims that her Bieber “mistreats” her.

The model called the rumours a “big fat narrative” during an appearance on Demi Lovato‘s podcast, titled 4D With Demi Lovato.