Justin Bieber’s grandmother Kathy caught up in fiery car crash, reports claim

Justin Bieber’s grandmother has reportedly been involved in a fiery, near-fatal car crash.

According to reports by TMZ, Kathy Bieber’s convertible was hit while she was stopped in a street in Stratford, Ontario on Saturday (2 July).

The accident was discussed on a local Facebook page about classic cars in the area, with a picture circulating showing smoke billowing from the red and white convertible.

One commenter claimed that he was involved in the accident, along with Kathy, who he said was the owner of the car.

The Facebook user claimed: “We were at a dead stop as a car was turning left a couple cars in front of us. Then a distracted driver rear ended us they say she had to be doing 70.

“Wasn’t good had to pull my grandmother out of car. Could have been very bad if we were in there for even another 5 seconds as the doors were binded shut.”

The Independent has contacted Bieber’s representatives for comment.

Last month, Justin revealed that he’s experiencing “full paralysis” on the right side of his face as a result of a virus.

The singer, who had recently postponed a number of live dates due to an undisclosed illness, said that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

“As you can see this eye is not blinking,” Bieber said while demonstrating the lack of movement in his right eye. “I can’t smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move, so there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”

Justin’s wife Hailey has since shared an update on his health, saying that he is “getting better every single day”.