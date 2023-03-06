Justin Bieber makes surprise appearance at festival, days after cancelling world tour

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Justin Bieber made a surprise appearance during Don Toliver’s set at Rolling Loud festival in California over the weekend.

Toliver was performing his set on Saturday night of the festival (4 March), when he brought on a range of surprise guests including James Blake, Kali Uchis and Bieber.

The singer joined the artist to perform the track “Private Landing”, just days after cancelling his world tour.

His appearance was the first public performance he has made since Brazil’s Rock in Rio in 2022, which was part of his world tour that had begun in February 2022.

However, following the show, the singer cancelled 12 dates from his world tour, before “officially postponing” the remainder in October.

“Justin Bieber today announced that the remaining dates of his WORLD TOUR are being postponed,” read a statement on social media at the time.

Then on Friday (3 March), it was reported that venues across the globe had began to alert ticketholders to cancellations of the forthcoming dates.

Sheffield’s Utilita Arena confirmed last week that the pop star’s “show has been cancelled”, reported the LA Times, while shows listed in Poland and Manchester have also been marked as cancelled.

It has not yet been confirmed whether the reported cancellations are due to Bieber’s health concerns, which he first announced last June.

The singer said that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome last year and revealed that he had been experiencing “full paralysis” on the right side of his face as a result of the rare virus.

Bieber’s original world tour was scheduled to go ahead in 2020, but was put on hold due to the pandemic.