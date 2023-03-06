Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nicki Minaj has launched her own record label.

The “Starships” singer announced the news in the latest episode of her Queen Radio show on Friday (3 March), saying “I have a record label now.”

The rapper has not yet shared the name of the new company, but said that signed artists include Tate Kobang, Nana Fofie, Rico Danna and London Hill.

“When I get behind an artist, y’all know how I do s*** for people that’s not even signed to me,” she said.

“Imagine what I’ma do for the ones that’s signed.”

The singer said that the label would focus on a range of different genres.

“Don’t think my label is just rap, or Black, or anything,” Minaj said. “We got some other genres of music.”

The new label will be run as a subsidiary to Republic Records.

While on the radio, Minaj explained how she had been considering how to reveal the news with the label’s co-president Wendy Goldstein.

“I said, ‘Wendy, we got to do this big. I’m a female; you a female, mamma. You got to do this right. We gotta do it right. I don’t want no little itty-bitty ting ting. I want to do it right’”, she recalled.

Nicki Minaj (Getty Images for Billboard)

Minaj also announced that her longtime pal and collaborator, Patty Lauren, will be the label’s A&R.

Thhe music star has also released her new single ‘Red Ruby Da Sleeze’, which is her first track of the year.