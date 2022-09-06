Jump to content
Justin Bieber urges fans to stand against racism during Justice World tour

‘Racial injustice and racism has been an issue for a very long time,’ singer said

Peony Hirwani
Tuesday 06 September 2022 10:48

Justin Bieber tells fans half his face is paralysed due to rare virus

Justin Bieber is encouraging his fans to take a stand against racism and racial injustice.

During his Rio De Janeiro concert on Monday (5 September), the 28-year-old singer spoke to the crowd about the themes of his latest album, Justice.

“As you know, I’ve been on the Justice tour,” he said. “Our goal with this album and this tour was to share the message of unity and equality and the message of justice.

“You know racial injustice and racism has been an issue for a very long time and one thing that you and I get to do is we get to be the difference makers and stay with our brothers and sisters.

“That’s a very beautiful thing and thank you so much for being a part of that message.”

Bieber has been repeating the same message at different tour stops of his world tour.

The “Peaches” singer resumed his series of live shows after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome earlier this year.

In June, Bieber announced he has been experiencing “full paralysis” on the right side of his face as a result of the rare virus.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a rare neurological disorder, characterised by a rash that occurs around the ear, face, or mouth and paralysis of the facial nerve.

The syndrome is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, which is the same virus that causes chickenpox and shingles.

Bieber originally postponed multiple Canada and US concert dates due to the symptoms, but resumed performing live shows at Lucca Festival in Italy on 31 July.

