Justin Bieber has won the Artist of the Year award at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

The 27-year-old singer, who also won the Best Pop award with Giveon, thanked rapper Travis Scott in his acceptance speech.

“Travis Scott, man, you inspire me so much. Thank you for being you,” Bieber said after thanking his wife Hailey Bieber.

The “Peaches” singer also acknowledged the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in his speech, saying: “As we know, there’s so much going on in the world as we speak. We’re in unprecedented times right now.”

“Music is such an amazing opportunity and an amazing outlet to be able to reach people to be able to bring us all together,” he continued. “That’s why we’re here right now. We’re all here together. We got a lot more in common than we don’t. I look around here and I see so many beautiful faces. I really do believe the best is yet to come.”

Bieber returned to the VMAs stage for the first time since his emotional breakdown in 2015 where he performed a duet with Australian rapper Kid Laroi, followed by his hit single “Ghost.”

The “Intentions” singer’s accolade for the Artist of the Year has been met with mixed reactions.

While many fans are congratulating the artist for his “well-deserved” award, others are questioning why he won it in the first place.

Circle and Ring Announcer Dom Lau tweeted: “Congratulations @JustinBieber on another Artist of The Year accolade. Keep doing your thing brother!!!”

On the other hand, one angry person wrote: “Justin Bieber winning artist of the year is a shame. Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion, etc. are the real artists of the year. ‘I’m so sick of running as fast as I can wondering if I’d get there quicker if I was a man.’”

“Justin Bieber winning artist of the year is the most embarrassing thing I've witnessed in a really long time,” wrote another person.

“So are u telling me that Justin Bieber won over Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo, etc for artist of the year..? Um Idk bout that,” wrote another person.

You can find a list of this year’s VMA results here.