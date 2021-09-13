MTV VMAs 2021 winners: Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Justin Bieber win biggest awards
Award ceremony saw live performances from Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Doja Cat and Justin Bieber
Billie Eilish encourages fans to “protect young women” in VMAs speech
Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo have won top prizes at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.
Held at the Barclays Center in New York City, the ceremony hosted by Doja Cat started off with Madonna and Jennifer Lopez paying tribute to MTV turning 40.
The event then saw stunning live performances by Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow singing their new song “Industry Baby” and Bieber making a return to the VMAs stage for the first time since his emotional breakdown in 2015.
Billie Eilish, Drake, Giveon and Olivia Rodrigo each earned five nominations.
Returning to a live audience format after a year, the 40th-anniversary edition of the awards show had many surprises up its sleeve.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Video of the Year: Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”
Artist of the Year: Justin Bieber
Song of the Year: Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”
Best New Artist, Presented by Facebook: Olivia Rodrigo
Group of the Year: BTS
Push Performance of the Year: Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”
Best Collaboration: Doja Cat featuring SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Best Pop: Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon – “Peaches”
Best Hip-Hop: Travis Scott featuring Young Thug and MIA – “Franchise”
Best Rock: John Mayer – “Last Train Home”
Best Alternative: Machine Gun Kelly featuring Blackbear – “My Ex’s Best Friend”
Best Latin: Billie Eilish and Rosalía – “Lo Vas a Olvidar”
Best R&B: Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
Best K-Pop: BTS – “Butter”
Song of Summer: BTS – “Butter”
Video for Good: Billie Eilish – “Your Power”
Best Direction: Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”
Best Cinematography: Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “Brown Skin Girl”
Best Art Direction: Saweetie featuring Doja Cat – “Best Friend”
Best Visual Effects: Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”
Best Editing: Silk Sonic’s – “Leave the Door Open”
US Global Icon Award: Foo Fighters
Best Breakthrough Song: Claire Rosinkranz – “Backyard Boy”
Best Comeback Song: Aly & AJ –“Potential Breakup Song”
Best Artist x Creator Collab: Mustard Watermelon by @Lizzo x @yayayayummy
Best Audio Mashup: “Shaxicula” (“Toxic” x “Love Shack” x “Dragula”) by Britney Spears, The B-52’s, Rob Zombie x @djcummerbund
Best Viral Dance: “Twerkulator” by City Girls x @layzchipz
