Justin Bieber is set to visit India as part of his Justice World Tour.

The 28-year-old singer will perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on 18 October this year, according to Indian ticket-booking platform Book My Show.

Bieber will become the first foreign artist to perform in India since the onset of the Covid pandemic in the country.

The “Peaches” singer had announced in 2021 that he would be embarking on a new tour consisting of more than 90 shows at stadiums and arenas around the world.

“We’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon,” Bieber had said in a statement at the time.

“Buckle up, Beliebers, for this is one concert you CANNOT afford to miss. With global hits like ‘Lonely’, ‘Peaches’, and more breaking all sorts of international records, this pop-sensation is coming to India!” Book My Show wrote in its show description.

Fans can register to buy tickets for Bieber’s Delhi show on the Book My Show website or app.

File: Justin Bieber performs with Daniel Caesar onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Getty Images for Coachella)

Ticket registration will be live until 6pm on 1 June, according to the website.

After that, an exclusive pre-sale for registered users will begin on 2 June at 12pm until 4 June midnight.

The public sale for Bieber’s show will kick off at 12pm on 4 June.

Tickets for his concert are priced between Rs 4,000 (£41) and Rs 37,500 (£386).

Following Bieber, Russ will visit India for the first time as part of his The Journey Is Everything World Tour. The “Losin Control” and “What They Want” hitmaker will perform in Mumbai on 28 October and in Delhi on 29 October.

Bieber’s latest album, Justice, received mostly positive reviews from critics.

The Independent praised it as a considerable step up from his previous record Purpose, commenting: “The musicianship in these new songs holds a mirror to [Bieber’s] newfound maturity. Tinny hip-hop beats and oversaturated synths have been replaced with funky guitar grooves and tight percussion.”

The review added: “Bieber seems determined to move past his R&B-lite sound and spend more time with classic songwriters. The pacy single ‘Hold On’ flirts with a Fleetwood Mac-style bassline and Eighties riffs, while ‘Ghost’ intersperses the acoustic guitar with a more dance-friendly beat. Elsewhere, ‘Off My Face’ makes a gentlemanly tip-of-the-hat to Simon and Garfunkel with its ‘Mrs Robinson’ ‘ooh ooh oohs’.”

