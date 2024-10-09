Justin Timberlake cancels New Jersey show an hour before stage time

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Justin Timberlake fans were left devastated on Tuesday (8 October) after the pop star abruptly cancelled his scheduled show at the Prudential Center in Newark, just an hour before he was due onstage.

In an Instagram post, Timberlake said he had an injury that was preventing him from performing: “I’m so disappointed not to see you all, but I’m working to reschedule ASAP.”

He added: “I promise to make it up to you and give you the show ya’ll deserve. Thank you guys for understanding. Appreciate your support always.”

Timberlake, 43, headlined the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on 7 October. His next scheduled show is on Friday 11 October at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

While many fans sent him their well-wishes, others expressed their frustration at the short notice, with some having driven hours to get to the venue.

“Is this a f***ing joke the doors open in 30 minutes,” one irate fan wrote in the comments section of Timberlake’s post.

“R U KIDDING,” another said. “Thirty minutes before doors?!”

“Seriously?” one wrote. “Drove two hours for this.”

On Sunday, Timberlake thanked his wife, actor Jessica Biel, for sharing their anniversary with his Montreal show.

In a clip shared to his Instagram, Timberlake announced to his fans that it was a “very special evening” for the couple as it marked 12 years since they were married.

“My wife is here tonight,” he said, prompting huge cheers from the crowd. “And tonight is our 12-year anniversary. So be nice to her Montreal ‘cos she’s sharing me with all you guys.”

The cancellation also comes after he issued an apology following his guilty plea to one count of driving while impaired, following his arrest in the Hamptons in June.

The former NSYNC star addressed the incident on the steps of a New York courthouse after entering the plea to avoid a more serious drunken driving charge over the headline-making incident in the Hamptons.

open image in gallery Justin Timberlake addressing the press outside a New York courthouse ( AP )

“Many of you have probably been covering me for a lot of my life and as you may know I try to hold myself to a very high standard for myself, and this was not that,” he said.

“I found myself in a position where I could have made a different decision, but I’ve had some time to reflect on that and I also understand by the fact that all of you are here that I have a platform, you have a platform, we share that.

“So what I’d like to say to everyone watching and listening... even if you’ve had one drink – don’t get behind the wheel of a car. There’s so many alternatives, call a friend, get an Uber.”

Timberlake is continuing his world tour in support of his recent album,Everything I Thought It Was,which was released in March this year to mixed reviews.