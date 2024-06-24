Justin Timberlake was arrested after anonymous tip-off from within hotel

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Justin Timberlake’s arrest last week for driving while intoxicated followed an anonymous tip from within the hotel where he was staying, new reports say.

The “Cry Me A River” singer was arrested on Tuesday (17 June) at 12:17am in the wealthy Hamptons enclave of Sag Harbor, Long Island. He was staying at the American Hotel in the area, renowned as a popular destination for celebrities in the summer months.

The 10-time Grammy winner , 43, claimed to have consumed just “one martini”, according to a complaint obtained by The New York Post. He broke his silence at a concert last week after his arrest made worldwide news, saying it had been a “tough week”.

But now new reports suggest that the arrest may not have been completely random or routine, and that Timberlake’s police stop may have been the result of an anonymous tip-off to the authorities from someone close to him around the time he was allegedly drinking.

“[They] said Justin was having a lot of drinks, and they told the cop to watch him if he is going to drive,” a Southampton restaurateur, who did not want to be identified, told The New York Post.

He did not specify as to how the alleged caller was linked to Timberlake.

The local businessman said he believes that the pop star was “mistreated”, adding: “[He was] definitely treated unfairly.”

“Everyone drives through that stop sign when no one is there,” the source added, saying that the star was a “Hamptons regular” who has frequented his establishments “many times” over the years.

Pop star was arrested last week for driving while intoxicated ( Getty Images )

“He was always a gentleman,” the restaurateur said. “People always recognise him, and they ask him for a picture, and he always says yes. He has the hat pulled down and the sunglasses, so it’s hard to recognise him, but some people do.

“He’s not like Leonardo [DiCaprio]. Leo does not like to be recognised, and he will even curse. He does not take pictures, especially if he is with a bunch of models.”

The source also doubted the claim that officer Michael Arkinson did not know who Timberlake was when he arrested him, as he was too young.

A tip-off from within the American Hotel led to the singer’s arrest ( Google Maps )

“If you live in America, you know who Justin Timberlake is,” the source said. “The cop did his job, but he definitely knew who Justin was.”

However, the post reports that another local businessman, Mark Zucchero, 54, who owns Flying Point Surf and Sport, said the officer was known locally as a “diligent” policeman.

“[The cop is] definitely not a bad guy. He’s diligent, he does a good job. He just didn’t know who Justin Timberlake was! That’s all, pretty simple.”

The Independent has contacted the Sag Harbor Police Department and representatives for Justin Timberlake for comment.