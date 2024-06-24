Justin Timberlake addresses 'tough week' at first concert since drink-driving arrest

Justin Timberlake admitted it had been a “tough week” as he performed for the first time since his arrest for allegedly driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons.

The 10-time Grammy winner, 43, is currently on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, and returned to the stage on Friday night (21 June).

He shared a heartfelt message with his fans, admitting he is “sometimes hard to love”.

“We’ve been together through ups and downs, lefts and rights. It’s been a tough week, but you’re here and I’m here, and nothing can change this moment right now,” Timberlake told the crowd in Chicago.

“I know sometimes I’m hard to love but you keep on loving me and I love you right back. Thank you so much.”