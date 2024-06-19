CCTV footage shows Justin Timberlake driving through Hamptons moments before arrest

CCTV footage appears to show Justin Timberlake driving in the Hamptons minutes before being pulled over and charged with driving while intoxicated.

The singer, 43, was arrested on Long Island in the town of Sag Harbor on Tuesday morning (18 June).

According to court documents, police spotted Timberlake driving a 2025 gray BMW shortly after midnight.

The documents said Timberlake failed to stop at a stop sign and twice failed to keep to the right side of the road.

Surveillance footage, which appears to show his vehicle, was taken from Hamptons.com, the only source of continuous live video throughout the Hamptons.